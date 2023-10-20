Sindh anti-corruption dept transfers 136 cases to NAB

Sindh’s anti-corruption department on Friday transferred 136 cases to the National Accountability Bureau after the NAB amendments were nullified by the Supreme Court.

In a majority 2-1 verdict, the top court approved the PTI chief’s petition challenging amendments made to the country’s accountability laws during the tenure of the previous Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government.

The top court also restored graft cases against public office holders that were closed down following the amendments to NAB laws.

As per details, the Dawood University corruption case, Works and Services’ XEN corruption case, education, revenue, irrigation, livestock and other references have been transferred to NAB.

Read more: Govt files appeal against overturning of NAB law amendments

It is to be noted that the caretaker federal government has challenged the Supreme Court’s (SC) September 15 verdict, annulling the amendments made to the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), 1999, the law that governs the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

NAB law amendment

The NAB (Second Amendment) Bill 2021 states that NAB’s deputy chairman, to be appointed by the federal government, would become the acting chairman of the bureau following the completion of the tenure of the chairman.

The bill has also reduced the four-year term of the NAB chairman. After approval of the law, NAB will not be able to act on federal, provincial or local tax matters.

It has also set a three-year term for the judges of the accountability courts. Under the proposed law, it has been made binding upon NAB to ensure the availability of evidence against an accused prior to his or her arrest.