Sindh apex committee decides to take action narcotics

KARACHI: The Sindh apex committee meeting on Thursday, chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, reviewed the security situation in the province, ARY News reported.

Chairing the 28th of the Sindh apex committee, CM Murad Ali Shah, said we have to improve the security system in the province and added terrorism will not be tolerated at a cost in Sindh.

Murad Ali Shah said the apex committee will now hold sessions after every 15 days. He said the narcotics business including gutka, mawa and others increasing in the province which is putting the future of the nation at stake.

He ordered expedited operations against the narcotics and added to take stern action against the smuggling of drugs in the province.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that his government has requested to postpone the local government elections because of law and order fears.

“We are in good position for the election,” talking to media persons, chief minister said. “We had shared our plan with the election commission. Local Government elections used to have more hustle bustle, we told the ECP about the shortage of personnel.” he said.

