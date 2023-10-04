Sindh apex committee to review NAP, security situation on Oct 6

KARACHI: The Sindh apex committee’s session has been summoned on October 6 to review the overall security situation of the province, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Sindh apex commission will review the overall security situation, implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP), katcha operation and other matters.

Inspector General (IG) Sindh Police will give a briefing to the apex committee members. The forthcoming session will be attended by Sindh Caretaker CM Maqbool Baqar and the heads of the law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

The apex committee is expected to make a final decision to repatriate illegally residing Afghan citizens. The IG Sindh will present a report regarding the involvement of Afghan citizens in criminal activities.

Yesterday, the meeting of the National Apex Committee decided in principle to evict foreigners, illegally living in Pakistan.

Pakistan has recently seen a spike in terror attacks including in Mastung and Hangu. The decision was taken in a meeting of the Apex committee held with PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in the chair.

The meeting chaired by the caretaker premier was attended by COAS General Asim Munir, the chief ministers of four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

High-ranked security officials also attended the meeting. Sources said the security officials briefed the participants of the meeting about the recent terror incidents in Pakistan.

The meeting was also briefed about the steps being taken to control terrorism in Pakistan and action against illegal immigrants.

Sources said the meeting decided to set a deadline for the return of foreigners illegally living in Pakistan and after the passage of the deadline their property would be seized.