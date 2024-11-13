Sindh approves Pakistan’s first-ever transgender education policy

KARACHI: Pakistan’s first-ever ‘Transgender Education Policy’ draft was approved in a meeting chaired by Sindh Minister of Education Syed Sardar Ali Shah, ARY News reported.

The policy proposes adding a separate category for transgender children in admission forms for schools and colleges alongside male and female options, a press statement issued here read.

The policy also includes reserving job quotas for transgender individuals during teacher recruitment. The draft will be presented to the cabinet for legal approval.

The meeting was informed that, according to the 2023 census, there are 20,331 transgender individuals in Pakistan, with 4,222 residing in Sindh. However, figures from an NGO suggest the number is closer to 250,000.

Furthermore, research by USAID indicates that 42percent of transgender individuals are only marginally literate, while 40percent lack access to education entirely.

Syed Sardar Ali Shah highlighted the numerous challenges faced by transgender individuals in accessing education, emphasizing that societal prejudice, mistreatment, and exclusion often act as barriers to their educational opportunities.

He further noted that financial constraints, coupled with a lack of decent employment opportunities, make it difficult for transgender individuals to afford education. The fear of harassment in educational institutions also deters them from pursuing studies.

The education minister pointed out that there is currently no curriculum specifically designed to address the needs of transgender individuals. He said that the policy aims to provide a supportive environment for transgender students, including establishing special schools and non-formal education training centers.

Additionally, skill development programs for transgender individuals have been included to achieve more effective outcomes. The policy emphasizes creating an anti-harassment environment for transgender students in educational institutions.

Public awareness campaigns will also be launched to promote the importance of equal opportunities and rights for transgender individuals after the policy’s approval. Support groups will be set up in schools to help transgender children cope with societal pressure.

Successful transgender individuals will be presented as role models through mentorship programs to encourage others to pursue education. Minister Shah stressed that providing education will enable transgender individuals to secure respectable employment opportunities.