Sindh approves railway line funds for Thar coal transportation

KARACHI: Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Monday said that a railway track will be laid from Islamkot to Chhor and from Bin Qasim to Port Qasim for coal transportation.

Chief Minister, presiding over the Sindh Cabinet session said that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the government of Sindh and the railways ministry in October 2025, under which the ministry will build the railway line for transportation of coal from Thar.

“Under the MoU of the project, railway track will be laid on 105 kilometers from Thar Coal to Chhor, while nine kilometers double track railway line will be laid from Bin Qasim to Port Qasim,” Murad Ali Shah said.

Sindh CM directed for an immediate release of Rs6.61 billion funds for the project after being approved by the cabinet.

Sindh chief minister’s spokesman has stated that the cabinet considered 27 points agenda of the session.