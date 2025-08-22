Sindh approves recruitment of 2,000 ASIs in police investigation wing

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to recruit 2,000 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) in police investigation wing, ARY News reported on Friday.

The move is aimed at improving the province’s law enforcement and justice system.

The decision was made during a high-level meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, which was attended by IG Sindh, the Additional Chief Secretary for Home, the Secretary Services, and other senior officials.

Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah asserted that enhancing the investigation system within the police will boost public trust, adding: “This is a key step toward improving the investigative capabilities of the police force.”

He further stated that an efficient investigation system can lead to swift justice for citizens and a significant reduction in crime.

The Sindh chief secretary also directed that any obstacles in the recruitment process of ASI Investigation officers be promptly addressed.

Speaking at the meeting, IG Sindh said that the recruitment will lead to higher quality investigations, adding:

Read more: Sindh police compile updated ‘Grey Book’ to track down dangerous fugitives

“Improved investigations will ensure timely justice and stronger action against criminal elements.”

Earlier, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Sindh compiled a new edition of its “Grey Book,” featuring profiles of 81 highly wanted suspects.

According to authorities, Grey Book 2 includes details of individuals wanted in cases of murder, attempted murder, and kidnapping for ransom. Several suspects are also involved in police encounters and armed robberies.

The updated edition would soon be circulated among all law enforcement officers. Officials believe the Grey Book 2 will assist significantly in the identification and arrest of dangerous criminals across the province.