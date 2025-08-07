web analytics
Thursday, August 7, 2025
Sindh approves Vehicle Fitness Certification with Wah Industries

KARACHI: A meeting of the Sindh cabinet has in principle approved vehicle fitness certification from the Wah Industries on Thursday.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed the transport department to present a new proposal to the cabinet after consultations with the Wah Industries.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon briefed the cabinet about establishment of the vehicles fitness inspection centres adding that five inspection centres being set up in Karachi.

“Moreover, fitness inspection centres would also be set up in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpur Khas and Shaheed Benazirabad,” Sharjeel Memon said.

Fitness certificates will be issued to the commercial and heavy vehicles, he said.

Minister said that the online system for the registration and challan has also been activated, “Fitness certificate has been issued to over 33,000 vehicles so far”.

“Currently around 92,00,000 vehicles have been registered in Sindh,” he added.

