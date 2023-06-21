Sindh Assembly approves budget 2023-24

KARACHI: Sindh Assembly on Wednesday approved the provincial budget for the fiscal year 2023-24, ARY News reported.

On July 10, Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah, who also holds the portfolio of finance minister tabled a Sindh budget of Rs2,244 billion for the financial year 2023-24 with a development outlay of Rs700.1 billion.

The house met with Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in the chair. The budget was passed by the Sindh Assembly after rejecting 155 cut motions of the opposition members.

Following the approval of the budget, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah congratulated the members of the treasury benches.

It may be noted that the Sindh government proposed a 35 percent increase in salaries of government employees in the provincial budget for fiscal year 2023-24 that was tabled, last week.

CM Murad proposed increasing the salaries of government employees of grade 1-16 by 35pc and officers of grade 17 and above by 30pc.

Meanwhile, the government also recommended 17.5pc hike in pensions and proposed increasing the minimum wage to Rs35,550.

Earlier, the federal cabinet approved increasing the salaries of government employees up to 35pc in the federal budget for the fiscal year 2023-24.