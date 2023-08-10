Sindh Assembly dissolution summary prepared: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly will be dissolved on August 11, quoting legal adviser to the Sindh government Murtaza Wahab, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Provincial law department has prepared draft of a summary for dissolution of the Sindh Assembly, Murtaza Wahab has confirmed.

“Sindh Assembly will complete its constitutional term on August 13, the government has decided to dissolve the legislature before completion of its tenure,” Wahab, who is also Karachi’s Mayor, said.

“The law department will send the summary for dissolution of the assembly under a procedure to the chief minister of Sindh,” Murtaza Wahab said. “Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will forward his advice to the governor for dissolution of the assembly,” Wahab added.

Formal consultations between Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah and Leader of Opposition Rana Ansar on the provincial caretaker setup will begin after August 11.

The government and opposition leaders will discuss the caretaker setup of Sindh after dissolution of the provincial assembly.

As per the constitutional mechanism the chief minister and the opposition leader have to reach to a consensus for the top office of the interim set up within a span of three days. If they fail to reach a decision the matter will be decided by a parliamentary body within next three days.

If the deadlock persists in the parliamentary committee, the election commission will announce the name of caretaker chief minister in the next two days.