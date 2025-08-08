New bill proposes salary hike, perks for Sindh lawmaker

KARACHI: A new bill regarding the salaries, allowances, and facilities for members of the Sindh Assembly has been prepared and is scheduled to be presented in the assembly today, ARY News reported.

If passed, the revised salaries will be effective from 1st July 2025, according to official sources.

The bill includes a range of allowances for lawmakers, such as house rent, utility, medical, conveyance, and other perks.

Under the new law, the Leader of the Opposition will be entitled to the same privileges as a provincial minister.

The legislation also proposes the formation of a Parliamentary Committee that will be responsible for making annual recommendations regarding salaries and benefits.

Importantly, the government will be bound to implement the committee’s recommendations.

According to the draft, the Chairperson of the Committee will be entitled to an official vehicle and fuel allowance.

The bill also seeks to repeal the outdated 1974 law, replacing it with a modern structure aligned with other provincial assemblies.

Furthermore, the bill outlines that salary structures will be determined through comparative reviews with other provinces, and the Sindh government will be obliged to accept the committee’s suggestions on any increase or decrease in salaries.

Earlier, the federal government had decided to increase the salaries of members of the National Assembly (MNAs) and Senators.

According to sources, the government was likely to approve a proposal to raise the salaries of MNAs by up to 200% from the currently salary of around Rs. 1.68 lac per month.

The proposed salary hike will be presented to the National Assembly and Senate for approval. The government had already consulted with all coalition and opposition parties, and a consensus has been reached on the matter.

In addition to the salary hike for MNAs and Senators, the government had also proposed an increase in the salaries of ministers and advisors.

The Speaker of the National Assembly and the Chairman of the Senate were also set to receive a significant raise, with their salaries potentially increasing to Rs. 15 lac per month.