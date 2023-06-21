Sindh assembly okays interim budget for 2022-23

KARACHI: Sindh assembly on Wednesday approved an interim budget of Rs 312 billion for the year 2022-23, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the details, the assembly approved the allocation of Rs 55 billion for the rehabilitation of individuals affected by recent floods.

The other key feature of the budget is the allocation of Rs 19 billion for wheat subsidies, while in a bid to address healthcare needs, the interim budget includes an allocation of Rs 43 billion for the healthcare sector to improve medical facilities.

Furthermore, the provisional budget also incorporates an allocation of Rs 16 billion for electricity bills aims to mitigate the burden of high electricity costs for consumers, particularly in the face of rising energy prices.