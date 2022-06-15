Sindh Assembly passes SPSC bill

KARACHI: Sindh Assembly on Wednesday passed Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) bill 2022, ARY News reported.

Last year, the Hyderabad circuit bench of the Sindh High Court (SHC) suspended the SPSC Act 1989 and cancelled job test results of medical officers and the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) conducted in 2018.

After the approval from the provincial assembly, Acting Governor Sindh Agha Siraj Durrani. With the enforcement of SPSC bill 2022, the names of two bureaucrats, Illmuddin Bullo and Mumtaz Ali Shah are under consideration for the new SPSC chairman.

The SPSC now will recommend the appointments in Grade 16 and 17.

As per the bill, the term of the SPSC chairman and members will be four years and the new law of the Commission will be called SPSC Act 2022.

Half of the commission’s members will be bureaucrats and the rest from the private sector. The new law will protect the old commission’s decisions.

In addition, the chairman and members of the commission will have to take an oath and the chief secretary may summon those who were involved in wrongdoings.

