Sindh Assembly Speaker Awais Qadir Shah extends Diwali greetings

KARACHI: Speaker Sindh Assembly Syed Awais Qadir Shah has extended warm greetings to the Hindu community on the occasion of Diwali, describing it as a festival of light, hope, and joy that spreads the message of peace and love.

In his message, the Speaker said the land of Sindh has always stood as a symbol of harmony, tolerance, and mutual respect. He emphasized that minorities in Sindh enjoy equal rights and that the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees their protection.

Shah noted that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has ensured fair representation of minorities in both government and administration on the basis of equality.

He added that promoting unity and brotherhood among all communities is a shared responsibility, underscoring that the spirit of Diwali reflects the values of humanity, solidarity, and hope.

Earlier in the day, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended heartfelt greetings to the Hindu community in Pakistan on the occasion of Diwali festival.

It is to be noted that Hindu community in Pakistan and elsewhere in the world is celebrating Diwali festival today.

The annual festival of lights is marked by festive gatherings, fireworks display, feasts and prayers.