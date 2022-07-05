Sindh Assembly’s roof leaks after heavy rain

KARACHI: Soon after the rain started in the metropolis, the roof of the Sindh Assembly began to leak with water splashing to the lobby, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The roof of the Sindh Assembly began to leak after heavy rainfall witnessed in Karachi. The PPP-led Sindh government came under fire after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Shahzad Qureshi shared the video of the leakage on Twitter.

Legislation under leakage

Leaking roof of Sindh Assembly building after recent rain, the provincial assembly moved to the new building, which cost over Rs4.64 billion, in 2014 shared by PTI MPA Shahzad Qureshi pic.twitter.com/vtAfrQPqe9 — Imran Ayub (@MixPatti) July 5, 2022

In the video, MPs could be heard expressing their concerns that the ceiling might collapse due to the leakage.

Expressing their concerns, PTI MPAs Shahzad Qureshi, Khurram Sher Zaman, and Saeed Afridi said that 10 minutes rain has submerged the red zone of Karachi, which also includes the Chief Minister’s House and Sindh Assembly building.

Shahzad Qureshi alleged that the Sindh government has wasted millions of rupees as the assembly hall has been flooded with rainwater. “This shows how corrupt the Government of Sindh is,” he maintained.

It is pertinent to mention here that rain lashed several areas of the port city as the first monsoon spell continued across the country.

Karachi’s Malir, Shah Faisal Colony, Landhi, Korangi, Saddar, Lyari, North Karachi, Surjani Town, Nagan Chowrangi, and Godhra received showers this afternoon.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in a recent forecast said that monsoon currents are penetrating in the country and may continue during next 24 to 48 hours. The monsoon currents are likely to further strengthen from the weekend.

