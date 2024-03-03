Sindh, Balochistan CMs decide to curb drug smuggling

KARACHI: Chief Ministers of Sindh and Balochistan agreed to take joint measures against drug smuggling and mafia operating at the border of the two provinces, ARY News.

As per details, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and his counterpart in Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti held a meeting in Karachi. The issues pertaining to drug smuggling on the Sindh-Balochistan border were discussed.

Syed Murad Ali Shah and Sarfraz Bugti decided to make joint efforts to curb the menace of drugs. Chief Ministers of both provinces decided to launch strict action against the lawbreakers on the borders of the two provinces soon.

Syed Murad Ali Shah also expressed grief over the loss of lives and properties in torrential rain in Gwadar. CM Sindh told Sarfraz Bugti that the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh had sent seven drainage machines to Gwadar.

“PDMAs of Sindh and Balochistan PDMA are in contact. More machinery will be sent to Gwadar, if needed,” Syed Murad Ali Shah added.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarfraz Bugti said that water drainage and other rehabilitation measures are underway in Gwadar.

Meanwhile, both the chief ministers of Sindh and Balochistan also discussed the upcoming presidential elections set to be held on March 9.

Earlier on Februaury 28, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directed the police to improve their performance and curb street crimes in Karachi by concentrating on the hotspots in the city.

Presiding over a meeting on law and order on the first day of his third term in office, Murad Ali Shah also passed directives for the revival of all the non-functional check posts established in the Katcha area to control kidnapping for ransom and other hardcore crimes