Sindh bans approval of maps for houses, commercial plazas

KARACHI: The caretaker government of Sindh has banned the approval of maps for houses, buildings and commercial plazas, ARY News reported.

As per details, the ban order was issued by the LG department on the direction of caretaker Minister for Local Bodies Mubeen Jumani.

The ban is imposed on building plans and layout plans whereas the Sindh Building Control Authority and all the development authorities are also not exempted from the ban.

Furthermore, the Hyderabad Development Authority, Sehwan Development Authority and Town Planning Development are also included in the ban

Earlier, the Sindh High Court (SHC) ordered to immediately stop the construction of a six-storey building on a 60-yard plot.

The orders were passed by the high court on the plea moved by an applicant named Muhammad Ahmed Hassan. The applicant stated that a ground plus the five-floor building has already collapsed on the same plot.

He urged the court to pass orders to stop ‘illegal’ construction on the 60-yard plot as several people lost their lives and were injured in the past incident.

The SHC while expressing stagger on the matter ordered to immediately stop the ‘illegal’ construction and served notices to the DG Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and the director Katchi Abadi.