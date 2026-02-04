Sindh bans 'forcing' students to register as private candidates in Cambridge schools

KARACHI: Schools following the Cambridge curriculum will no longer be permitted to compel students to register as private candidates in Sindh.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The move comes by the Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Institutions Sindh in response to mounting complaints regarding the alleged exploitation of students in certain upscale private schools.

Authorities have warned that action will be taken against schools implementing admission policies without official approval. Denying students the right to sit examinations despite collecting fees has been described as a clear violation of the law.

The government has asserted that responsibility for students’ academic performance rests with school management and teachers. Instructions have been issued to ensure that students’ rights in Cambridge examinations are fully protected.

Schools have been directed to immediately stop the practice of registering students as private candidates. Any institution found violating the rules will face action under the relevant law.

The Directorate of Inspection and Registration, Sindh, has issued an official circular to formalise the directive.

Last year in June, the Cambridge International Examinations Board issued a detailed report addressing allegations of question paper leaks during examinations in Karachi.

The board dismissed several claims of widespread leaks as baseless but acknowledged that partial leaks of three exam papers occurred shortly before the tests.

According to the report, Cambridge’s security team conducted a thorough investigation, revealing that many circulating rumors about paper leaks were false.

The board stated that there was a deliberate attempt to sabotage the examination process, with some individuals attempting to extort money from candidates by distributing fake papers.