Sindh bans formula milk sale without prescription

KARACHI: Sindh has banned sale of baby formula milk without the prescription of doctors, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the Sindh government has implemented the Sindh Protection and Promotion of Breastfeeding and Child Nutrition Act to impose strict regulations on the sale and promotion of artificial formula milk.

Under the new law, artificial formula milk cannot be sold without a doctor’s prescription, and violators face hefty fines and imprisonment. Those violating the law would be fined Rs500,000 and imprisoned for six months.

All the formula milk-producing companies have been asked to print “artificial milk” on the box of the baby milk formula.

Moreover, even doctors cannot prescribe artificial formula milk to mothers without a solid reason, and those doing so would face cancellation of their licences and facing complaints to the Infant Feeding Board.

A major study in 2016 suggested more than 800,000 babies’ lives could be saved annually if breastfeeding rates improved to reach this milestone.

“False and misleading messages about formula feeding are a substantial barrier to breastfeeding, which we know is best for babies and mothers,” UNICEF executive director Catherine Russell said in a statement.

Rollins said digital marketing in particular needs work, because of the potential for personalised targeted messaging and because it is now a major area of expansion for baby milk companies, alongside milks for older children and milks for allergies