Sindh bans interprovincial movement of wheat

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to impose a ban on interprovincial movement of wheat in wake of smuggling and resultant price hike of flour in the province, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Sindh government has banned interprovincial movement of wheat in a bid to control the ‘rising price’ of flour in the province.

The decision was taken due to illegal transportation of wheat from Sindh to other provinces. The authorities concerned have been directed to establish nine checkpoints to stop the illegal movement of the commodity.

As per the statement, two checkpoints would be established in Ghotki, Kashmore, and Qambar Shahdadkot and Jacobabad, each. Meanwhile, a check post will be set up in Karachi’s District West to ensure ban on illegal movement.

It is pertinent to mention here that flour crisis has deepened in Sukkur, as the commodity was being sold between Rs130 to 140 per kg in the area.

According to details, the prices of flour have skyrocketed in Sukkur. The price of flour in the wholesale market has reached Rs120 per kg while the same is being sold between Rs130 to 140 per kg in the open market.

Meanwhile, a 10-kg bag of flour was being sold for Rs1,1300 in the local market, which was being sold at Rs900 few days earlier.

