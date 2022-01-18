Sindh bans meal on domestic flights, public transport

KARACHI: Following the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) decision, the Sindh Home Department notified on Tuesday a ban on serving meals on domestic flights and public transport.

A notification issued by the department said, “the Home Department, Government of Sindh in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 3(1) of the Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act, 2014 (The Sindh Act VIII of 2015) is pleased to impose ban on serving of meals / snacks in domestic air travel and public transport within the territorial jurisdiction of the province of Sindh with effect from 17 January 2022 and till further orders.”

Also Read: NCOC to reimpose restrictions after sharp rise in COVID-19 cases

The department empowered the deputy commissioners, additional deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, Mukhtiarkars, as well as the transport department and police officers not below the rank of inspector to take legal action against any violation of the direction.

On Saturday, the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) mulled over restrictions on movement, non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs), amid a surge in COVID cases.

Also Read: Pakistan registers 5,034 fresh COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

The forum reviewed the case trend in the country and discussed the epidemic curve chart data, disease prevalence and proposed NPIs in wake of rising disease trends in the country, especially in the urban centers.

The NCOC decided to extensively engage with provinces especially with the Sindh government for necessary measures to tackle the rising disease.

Comments