Sindh bans plastic bags from June 15 

The Sindh government has decided to enforce a comprehensive ban on the production, sale, and use of plastic bags throughout the province, including Karachi.

According to a notification issued by the Department of Environment, Climate Change, and Coastal Development, the ban on plastic bags will come into effect from June 15.

The ban will apply to non-degradable, oxo-degradable, black, and recycled plastic bags, with only environmentally friendly alternatives permitted in the market, said Environment Secretary Agha Shah Nawaz.

He added that the department will adopt a zero-tolerance policy, stating, “Polybags are a root cause of environmental destruction. This is not just an announcement—it will be strictly enforced.”

Violators of the ban will face stringent legal action as the government aims to ensure full implementation across Sindh.

Earlier, Chairperson, Senate Standing on Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman on World Plastic Bag Free Day said that the country was consuming 55 billion plastic bags annually at an expected increase by 15 per cent in its usage every year.

The Chairperson Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change Senator in her message urged the nation to review the environmental impact of polythene bags and its indiscriminate use in Pakistan.

Senator Rehman said Pakistan is facing a serious problem of pollution as polybags caused water stagnation, littering and damage to human, aquatic and wildlife.

“Polythene bags take hundreds of years to decompose and their accumulation poses serious risks to the environment and health. All our small and big cities face major challenges in waste management,” she said.