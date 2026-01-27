Sindh says BRT Red Line project to complete by June 2026

KARACHI: Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday said that the government has given deadline for completion of the BRT Red Line project in the current year by June 2026.

He was talking in a session of the Sindh Cabinet, in which reviewed costs of mega transport infrastructure projects were approved.

The cabinet enhanced the cost of Yellow Line bus rapid transit under the Karachi Mobility Project to 620 million dollars. “The World Bank will provide 155 million dollars of the enhanced costs, while Sindh government will arrange US$ 18 million”.

The chief minister directed that the 21 kilometers long Yellow Line BRT project should be completed by December 2028.

He also directed for immediate starting of roads construction in Karachi.

Provincial cabinet also approved handing over of 36 kilometers long, Dumlottee to DHA water pipeline project, to the Frontier Works Organization (FWO).

Sindh cabinet also approved Rs 300 million funds for procurement of land from the PTCL for Malir Depot.