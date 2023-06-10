Sindh Budget 2023-24: Over 2,500 new teachers to be recruited

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Saturday announced that over 2,500 teachers’ positions have been created for fiscal year 2023-24 in “a bid to strengthen the Education Sector in the province”, ARY News reported.

The announcement was made by Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah as he tabled a Sindh budget of Rs2.2 trillion for the financial year 2023-24 with a development outlay of Rs700.1 billion.

“The Sindh government aims at improving access to equitable, inclusive and quality education for all. We have earmarked an amount of Rs312.245 billion for education sector in the provincial budget,” he added.

He recalled that almost 58,000 primary and middle school teachers (PSTs & JSTs) were recruited during the current financial year 2022-23.

“All teachers were given pre-posting training and posted in schools according to a prescribed Student-Teacher ratio policy,” he added.

Read More: Sindh Budget 2023-24: 35pc hike in govt employees’ salaries proposed

Meanwhile, the chief minister announced that another 2,582 teachers’ positions have been created for fiscal year 2023-24 in “a bid to strengthen the Education Sector in Sindh”.

Meanwhile, A provision of Rs2.53 billion has been earmarked for the distribution of free textbooks throughout the province.

Additionally, Rs1.553 billion will be invested towards the operation of Non-Formal Education centers to address the issue of out-of-school children.