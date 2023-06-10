Sindh Budget 2023-24: Rs10bn allocated for Safe Cities Project

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Saturday allocated Rs10 billion for the Sindh Safe Cities Project (Phase-I), for Karachi with a substantial allocation of Rs4.5 billion in budget 2023-24.

The announcement was made by Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah as he tabled a Sindh budget of Rs2.2 trillion for the financial year 2023-24 with a development outlay of Rs700.1 billion.

The new project including the connectivity of Lyari-Gujjar Nala in Central for Rs1.5 billion, the construction of the Sea Wall and Road from Dolman Mall to China Port, Clifton for Rs1430 million, the construction of a 6-lane expressway way from the existing Jinnah Bridge along with Lyari Naddi to Hawksbay, including bridge crossing on main Hawkasbay road and a small bridge on navy maritime security jetty area, Keamari, for Rs1.8 billion, the construction of a 2+2 lane underpass at Karimabad District Central for Rs1.35 billion, and the establishment of campuses of public sector universities in Korangi, West, and Keamari for Rs4000 million.

Earlier, the Sindh government also proposed a 35 percent increase in salaries of government employees in the provincial budget for fiscal year 2023-24.

CM Murad proposed increasing the salaries of government employees of grade 1-16 by 35pc and officers of grade 17 and above by 30pc.

Meanwhile, the government also recommended 17.5pc hike in the pensions and proposed increasing minimum wage to Rs35,550.