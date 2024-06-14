Sindh budget 2024-25: Govt employees get up to 30pc raise in salaries

KARACHI: The Sindh government proposed up to 30 per cent increase in its employees’ salaries as Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah who also holds finance portfolio presented Rs3.056 trillion provincial budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, ARY News reported.

Presenting the budget, the chief minister said that in the budget the government proposed 30 percent rise in salaries of employees in BPS-1 to BPS-6.

CM Murad Ali Shah proposed a 25 percent increase in salaries of employees in BPS-7 to BPS-16 and a 22 percent rise in salaries of officers in BPS-17 to BPS-22.

The chief minister also announced to increase pension of Sindh government’s retired employees 15 percent.

He also proposed a 15 percent increase in pensions and the minimum wage from Rs35,550 to Rs37,000.

CM Murad Ali Shah said that the total outlay of the budget for the province is estimated at Rs3.056 trillion.

Read More: Sindh unveils budget 2024-25 with Rs3tr outlay

The chief minister said that the government has set aside Rs519 billion for education and Rs334 bn for the health sector in the budget 2024-25.

Likewise, the provincial government has allocated 56 billion for the transport sector in budget 2024-25 and Rs302 billion for the local government.