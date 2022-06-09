Sindh budget: Art, music teachers among 3500 recruitments proposed

KARACHI: Sindh government has decided to announce 3500 recruitments in the provincial budget for FY2022-23, including the hiring of arts and music teachers in the education department, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the provincial budget for FY2022-23 will be presented before the Sindh Assembly on June 14 and will include an announcement for 3,500 recruitments.

The government has proposed recruitment of arts and music teachers in education department while 100 hirings will be made in health department, 90 in law department, 80 in prison department, 175 in services and general administration department and 26 in Board of Revenue (BoR).

According to a report, the Sindh government has proposed increase in the development budget by Rs30 billion while it also plans to include Rs32 billion under the district development budget. It has also been mulled over against including new schemes in 18 departments in order to minimize the budget by Rs18 billion.

The Sindh government has estimated spending of Rs100 billion for projects funded by foreign donors.

Read More: RS800BN TO BE ALLOCATED FOR DEVELOPMENT BUDGET IN NEXT FISCAL YEAR

The Sindh government has also proposed an allocation of Rs18.509 billion for the health sector and Rs27.449 billion in education, increasing the former’s budget by Rs9 million. The government has proposed no increase in the allocations for IT, transport, and agriculture sectors.

The provincial budget will be finalized by June 10, after the presentation of the federal budget in National Assembly.

Comments