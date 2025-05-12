Sindh Budget: CM chairs meeting on annual development programme

KARACHI: Sindh’s Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Monday said that 1812 projects will be completed this year and new schemes will be added to the annual development programme.

Presiding over a session on the annual development programme of Sindh’s upcoming budget CM Shah said that the water, drainage, solar energy, industrial and agriculture development schemes will be included in the new budget.

Chief Minister said that the priority will be given to the construction of the flood-hit schools.

Murad Ali Shah directed the planning minister to focus on planning of the new and the ongoing schemes.

CM Shah said that the volume of the development programme of the current year’s budget was Rs 493 billion.

He said the district ADP has been fixed at 55 billion rupees. “There were 4644 development schemes, and 1812 projects will be completed (this year),” he said.

Murad Ali Shah directed the P&D department to focus attention over the completing schemes.

He said that proposed new schemes should be approved after detailed scrutiny of the project.