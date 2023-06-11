Sindh budget: Rs10bn allocated for purchase of buses

KARACHI: The Sindh government has allocated Rs10 billion for the procurement of 500 hybrid buses in the provincial budget for the financial year 2023-24.

A total of Rs13.4 billion has been allocated for the provincial Transport Department,” Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said while presenting the provincial budget on Saturday.

Murad said that the provincial government has earmarked Rs6.1 billion for the ‘Intra-District Peoples’ Bus Service’ and Rs2 billion for the maintenance of transport infrastructure.

The PPP-led government also earmarked Rs600 million for the new routes.

To facilitate employees of Sindh secretariat 03 new routes will start from next year with a provision of R 6.0 million.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who also holds the portfolio of Finance Minister, Saturday presented the budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 in the Sindh Assembly.

Addressing the budget session of the Sindh Assembly, CM Murad Ali Shah said that the total outlay of the budget for the province is estimated at Rs2244 billion.

Major allocations