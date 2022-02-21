Sindh cabinet approves formation of provincial finance commission

KARACHI: The Sindh Cabinet in a session on Monday approved constitution of the Provincial Finance Commission (PFC), ARY News reported.

The cabinet session chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah approved amendment in the Sindh Local Government Act.

Provincial cabinet also granted approval to make the Mayor of Karachi as member of the governing bodies of Karachi Development Authority (KDA), Malir Development Authority (MDA) and Lyari Development Authority (LDA).

The Sindh cabinet also granted approval to make the Mayor KMC as the chairman of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board.

The mayors will be members of the governing bodies of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA), Sukkur Development Authority (SDA), and Larkana Development Authority (LDA).

Sindh cabinet also decided to make the district and taluka headquarters as town committees.

The session decided to sent the amendment in the law and sending the draft to the cabinet for its final approval.

Sindh cabinet also decided to establish a university or its campus to each district of the province.

Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah said that his government intends to grant ownership to all residents of Katchi Abadis. The residents of Katchi Abadis in Karachi will also be given ownership rights, chief minister said.

The cabinet approved ownership rights to the residents of Ghareeb-o-Makan Society of Larkana free of cost. The colony was established by Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in 1976, it was observed in the session.

Comments