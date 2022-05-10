Sindh Cabinet approves law governing registration of illegal jetties

KARACHI: A meeting of the Sindh cabinet on Tuesday approved the rules governing registration of jetties illegally functioning along the provincial coast, ARY News reported.

Secretary Fisheries and Livestock in a briefing to the provincial cabinet, chaired by the chief minister, said that 64 fishing jetties functioning along the coastal belt of Sindh illegally. The province losing the revenues to the tune of Rs four billion due to illegal fishing from unregistered jetties, he briefed the cabinet.

“There are five jetties illegally functioning in Keamari district, 27 in Malir and 29 jetties in Thatta,” the secretary said. “Moreover, two illegal jetties exist in Sujawal and one in Badin district,” he added.

The cabinet session approved the law for registration of illegally functioning jetties along Sindh’s coastal areas.

The provincial cabinet also approved re-organization of the Fisheries Harbour Authority (FHA), having Sindh Livestock minister as chairman.

Director General Fisheries, D.G. Marine Fisheries, Secretary Environment, G.M. State KPT and federal government’s D.G. Marine Security Agency will be government members of the body.

The non-government members include the chairman Fisheries Export Association and five nominees of the Karachi Fishermen’s Cooperative Society.

