Sindh cabinet approves Rs8.53bn for repair, reconstruction of Karachi roads

KARACHI: The Sindh cabinet on Tuesday approved Rs8.53 billion for the repair and re-carpeting of roads in Karachi.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. The cabinet approved the recommendations presented by Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and endorsed by the finance committee.

In addition to the road repair package, the provincial cabinet approved Rs7 billion in compensation for victims of the Gul Plaza fire incident.

The meeting also earmarked Rs1.57 billion for the preservation of a historic building on I.I. Chundrigar Road.

Furthermore, the cabinet approved a grant of Rs5.20 billion for the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Rs560 million for the Sindh Police to support operations in riverine (katcha) areas, and Rs900 million under Phase II of the Peoples IT Programme and youth training.

Speaking at the meeting, the chief minister said that inflation would not be tolerated during the holy month of Ramadan. He directed authorities to enforce strict price control measures and instructed assistant commissioners to remain active in the field to ensure the availability of essential items at officially notified rates.

The development came after President Asif Ali Zardari strongly reprimanded Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab over the deteriorating condition of Karachi, sources revealed.

According to sources, President Zardari and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have been in Karachi for the past few days. During internal meetings, President Zardari reportedly took the party leadership to task over the city’s worsening situation.

Sources said he particularly criticised the Sindh chief minister and the Karachi mayor, questioning what obstacles they faced in terms of funds or authority.

President Zardari is said to be deeply concerned over media and social media criticism of the PPP government, as well as comparisons between Karachi and Lahore.

He has given the Sindh government a three-month deadline to bring about significant changes in Karachi, emphasising that public complaints must decrease and tangible progress should be evident within this period.