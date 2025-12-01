Sindh cabinet extends Rangers’ deployment in Karachi 

KARACHI: The Sindh cabinet on Monday approved a one-year extension for the deployment of Rangers in Karachi.

According to the spokesperson for the Chief Minister of Sindh, Rangers will continue assisting the police with powers granted under the Anti-Terrorism Act. The new tenure for Sindh Rangers will be effective from December 9, 2025.

A meeting of the Sindh cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, was held today. During the session, the cabinet approved a revision of water tariffs for the DHA pipeline project, reducing the rate for DHA from Rs. 0.85 to Rs. 0.60 per gallon.

The revised rates were finalized during negotiations between KWSC and DHA, with the payment period maintained at 10 years.

The cabinet was informed that the decision takes into account the project’s financial sustainability and an affordable tariff structure for DHA.

The Sindh Cabinet also approved a carbon finance strategy for the redevelopment of brownfield sites.

The Energy Department proposed establishing solar parks and wind farms on outdated industrial zones.

It was further decided to upgrade various waste sites and develop the Jam Chakro location into a modern landfill. The Chief Minister directed that landfill sites and biogas projects should be developed on scientific principles.