Sindh cabinet likely to approve amendments in LG law today

KARACHI: Sindh cabinet is likely to approve amendments in the local government (LG) law today in a session to be chaired by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, ARY News reported.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah summoned the session of the cabinet today at 10:00 am. The agenda of today’s session include the approval of amendments in the Sindh LG law.

The other items on the agenda include the establishment of Karachi Metropolitan University, allotment of land to establish 13 passport offices in Sindh, steps to curb street crimes, approval of Sindh health management rules, purchase of new vehicles for the provincial health department, constitution of the Sindh Information Commission and introduction of Sindh Text Board Bill 2022.

Earlier in the month, the Sindh government had decided to make amendments to the Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Act 2021 in the light of a Supreme Court judgement and agreements reached with various political parties.

A ministerial committee set up by the Sindh cabinet to review the top court’s Feb 1 verdict on local government powers had put forward its proposals on the LG law. It had decided against filing a review petition against the SC verdict.

The committee had proposed that the administrative control of the Mass Transit Authority and Food Authority be not transferred to local governments and that the environmental protection agency should also stay with the provincial government.

It is noteworthy that the Supreme Court had on Feb 1 directed the Sindh government to devolve powers to the local government in the province.

