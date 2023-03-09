Sindh cabinet nods to close Coronavirus Emergency Fund

KARACHI: Sindh cabinet on Thursday gave nod to close Coronavirus Emergency Fund (CEF), following the control over the pandemic, ARY News reported.

A six member-body of the Coronavirus Emergency Fund headed by the chief secretary of Sindh was constituted by CM Murad Ali Shah to deal with the pandemic.

The cabinet members were told that 17 meetings of the CEF were held between March 18 2020 to April 21, 2021.

Funds worth Rs3,699 million were deposited in the fund, out of which Rs3,2077 million, the briefing said. The cabinet also gave consent to use the remaining Rs35 million funds for the reconstruction of the houses of the flood victims.

The government of Sindh established Coronavirus Emergency Fund (CEF) for mobilizing resources in its fight against the pandemic. Initially, an amount of Rs3 billion was raised through an emergency grant of Rs1.3 billion from the Social Relief Fund of Govt of Sindh (GoS).

Another Rs1.7 billion were raised through deductions from the salaries of the Ministers/Advisors/parliamentarians and the employees of GOS.

The provisioning of funds was evaluated and approved by a Committee headed by Chief Secretary Sindh with a strong representation from the private sector for the sake of transparency and neutrality.

