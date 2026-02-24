Sindh cabinet approves digital reforms to simplify business registration

KARACHI: The Sindh cabinet on Tuesday approved a series of digital reforms aimed at streamlining business registration processes across the province.

According to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, the introduction of online notices and e-licensing will significantly ease the process for businesses.

The Sindh Labour Department has also proposed legal amendments to modernise industrial laws and enhance the ease of doing business.

The reforms include the implementation of an e-licensing portal covering 16 different government departments. Automated provisional certificates will be issued for shops and factories, further reducing bureaucratic hurdles.

Earlier, the Sindh cabinet approved the proposed amendments and recommended that they be presented to the Sindh Assembly for formal adoption.

The Sindh government made pre-license driving training compulsory for anyone seeking a driving license in the province. The decision came during the 50th meeting of the Public-Private Partnership Policy Board chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The board approved multiple projects in the education, transport, and tourism sectors.

Driver training:

In a major step to improve road safety, professional driving standards and overseas employability, the Board approved a project to establish Heavy Transport Vehicle (HTV) and Light Transport Vehicle (LTV) Driver Training Schools across Sindh under a PPP framework.

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2025, makes pre-licensing training mandatory for HTV and LTV applicants, and licensing authorities can process applications only after completion of certified pre-licence training from recognised institutions.