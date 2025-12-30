Sindh cabinet approves Rs2.9 billion for Karachi industrial zone development

KARACHI: The Sindh cabinet has approved Rs2.9 billion for the development of Karachi industrial zone, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The cabinet meeting was chaired by Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah here today in Karachi.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah said the provincial government is committed to industrial development and will announce separate packages for other industrial areas in the province.

The Industries Department is actively working on plans to upgrade industrial zones in other cities, and once the projects are ready, a formal announcement will be made, he added.

Shah said the the funds will be used to repair roads and improve drainage systems in all industrial zones in Karachi.

Murad Ali Shah also highlighted the outcomes of public hearings held in 23 districts, where complaints related to law and order, policing, health facilities, municipal services, water supply, roads, irrigation, and education were received.

He directed all relevant departments to address these complaints and submit reports. The Chief Minister further instructed that public hearings will resume in the second week of January and warned that officials failing to resolve the issues will face strict action.