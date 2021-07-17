Sindh cabinet outlaws torture against doctors, medics in hospitals ‎

KARACHI: Sindh cabinet on Saturday approved a bill, outlawing torture against doctors and hooliganism at provincial hospitals by families of the patients, ARY NEWS reported.

In a bid to address the issue of torture of doctors and medics from relatives of patients, the Sindh cabinet has given consent to a bill outlawing such acts.

Besides this, the provincial cabinet also approved the BS Nursing course at private colleges in the province and linked admissions in the course with the NTS test.

The admission will be given after completion of intermediate in pre-medical. The test weightage comprised 70 percent marks from the entry test exam and 30 percent from the result of the last degree.

The students had to submit an Rs1500 fee for obtaining the test form besides also paying Rs600 as a test fee.

KMC hospitals handed over to Sindh health department

The provincial cabinet other than this had also announced to hand over four health facilities currently run by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to the Sindh health department in order to ease financial pressure on the cash-strapped municipal authority.

The hospital that would be handed over included Gizri maternity hospital, Sobhraj maternity hospital, General Hospital Landhi, and Medical Complex in Korangi.

The cabinet was told that the KMC spends Rs800 million on these health facilities and is currently not able to pay even the salaries of the employees owing to a financial crunch.

The health department will take over these facilities and will operate them with its own funds, the meeting was briefed.