Key Sindh Ministers to lose portfolios in cabinet shake-up: sources

KARACHI: A major reshuffle in the Sindh cabinet is expected tomorrow, with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leadership giving approval for changes, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to party insiders, some ministers are likely to be stripped of their portfolios as part of the cabinet reorganization. Senior PPP leaders and key ministers have already been summoned to the Chief Minister’s House for consultations.

Sources further revealed that new ministers will take oath at the Governor’s House once the changes are finalized. Important ministers have been conveyed messages from the Chief Minister’s House regarding the reshuffle, the sources added.

Earlier, the Sindh cabinet approved an increase in salaries for government employees across various pay scales for the upcoming budget 2025-26.

According to details, the Sindh cabinet has sanctioned a 12 percent salary increase for employees in grades 1 to 16, while employees in grades 17 to 22 will get a 10 percent raise.

The decision aims to provide financial relief amid rising inflation and forms part of the broader provincial budgetary framework.

As per details, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, who also holds the portfolio of finance, will present the budget in the Sindh assembly in Karachi at three in the afternoon.