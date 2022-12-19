Sindh cabinet witnesses reshuffle

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah on Monday reshuffled his cabinet, reallocating many portfolios, ARY News reported.

According to details, the provincial chief minister issued a notification for the change in portfolios. The portfolio of the archive department has been withdrawn from Culture Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah.

The portfolio has now been allotted to Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Tariq Hasan, a Special Assistant to the Chief Minister.

Aamir Ghaffar Lone has been allotted Department of Welfare of Kashmiris. Meanwhile, Sindh CM withdrew the portfolio of Religious Affairs from his Advisor Fayyaz Ali Butt and handed it to his Special Assistant Bachal Shah.

Moreover, the Department of Commerce was withdrawn from Provincial Minister Jam Ikramullah Dharejo. The portfolio was handed over to Special Assistant Faraz Abid Lakhani.

