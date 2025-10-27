Sindh cancels mining permit of Kalka Temple hill in Rohri

KARACHI: Sindh’s government has taken notice of the cutting of the Kalka Devi Temple hill in the limestone plateau of Rohri in district Sukkur, a spokesman said on Monday.

“The Mines and Mineral Development department has cancelled the mining permit of 124 acres,” government spokesman said in a statement.

Sindh’s Chief Secretary has said that the legal action will be taken against the people involved in illegal hill cutting at the Hindu sacred religious site.

Kalka Devi Temple is located about one mile south of the historic Aror fortress in a cave in the hills of Rohri in Sukkur district. It is built in a cave in which Hindus worship, particularly of Kalka Devi, which is also known as Kali, who is the goddess of power, destruction, time, doomsday and death in the Hindu belief system.

Kalka’s temple at Aror is one of the ancient religious sites in Sindh with historic significance.