Sindh cane commissioner shares sugar stock updates

HYDERABAD: Sindh cane commissioner has updated the federal government about stock of sugar with the province, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the cane commissioner has submitted a weekly report on sugar stock to the federal and provincial governments.

According to the report, Sindh’s sugar mills have produced 1.543 million metric tonnes of sugar during the current crushing season.

In the past four months, sugar mills have sold approximately 511,362 metric tons of sugar, while a total stock of 1.278 million metric tonnes remains in 34 sugar mills, the letter penned by the Sindh cane commissioner to the federal and provincial government read.

Additionally, 246,000 metric tonnes of last year’s sugar stock is still available in Sindh’s sugar mills.

Read more: Sindh govt decides against fixing sugarcane support price

On February 7 it was reported that the Sindh government has decided against fixing sugarcane support price for FY2024-25.

Sindh government had been fixing the sugarcane support price but due to a recent pact with the IMF, the province decided against fixing the rate this year.

As per details, the decision was taken in a meeting of the Sindh government to discuss the matter of sugarcane support price.

The cabinet decided to not fix the rate of sugarcane at the government level this year.

Meanwhile, the agriculture department has decided to take the matter to the Sindh cabinet again if any of province fixes the sugarcane support price.