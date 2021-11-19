‘Sindh cannot handover services of four officers to federal govt’

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani on Friday has said that the provincial government cannot handover the services of the four officers to the federal government, ARY News reported.

“The province was facing a shortage of 26 PAS and police officers, but the federal government sent only eight officers,” Saeed Ghani was quoted as saying while talking to ARY News program Bakhabar Savera.

Criticizing the PTI-led federal government, the minister said the rules were made with the consultation but Sindh was not consulted on the policy of the transfers and postings of the officers.

He further said that in Punjab, you can change the IGP in no time, but it takes months to change the same in Sindh.

The Sindh government has objected to transferring of the officers from the province by the federal government. The provincial government has restrained the officers to relinquish their charge of the office.

The province has also restrained the officers coming from Punjab and other provinces to take charges of their offices, sources said.

Those sent from the federal government were also not allowed to take charge in the province, according to sources.

Several DIGs have relinquished their charges in Sindh on the federal orders and eight seats of DIGs have been vacant in the province.

