Sindh caretaker cabinet assumes office

KARACHI: The notification of Sindh caretaker cabinet members regarding their portfolios has been issued, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Ministry of Irrigation has been given to Ishwar Lal and the Ministry of Interior in the Sindh cabinet has been given to Brigadier (retd) Haris Nawaz.

Barrister Omar Soomro will be the caretaker minister of law and human rights, Khuda Bux Marri has been sworn in as Minister of Mines and Minerals, and the Ministry of Finance and Planning has been given to Younus Dagha.

Furthermore, Mubeen Jumani has been given the Ministry of Local Government and Dr. Junaid Shah will be the Minister for Youth, Sport and Culture.

Earlier, Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori administered oath to members of the newly appointed 10-member caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar’s cabinet.

Chief Secretary Sindh issued a notification to the 10-member cabinet, stating that Governor Sindh appointed provincial ministers on advice of caretaker CM.

The caretaker Sindh cabinet members include Dr Saad Khalid Niaz, Ms Rana Hussain, Dr Junaid Shah, Brigadier (retd) Haris Nawaz, Mubeen Jatori and Younus Dagha, Ishwar Lal, Arshad Wali Muhammad, Omar Soomoro and Khuda Bux Marri.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Justice Retired Maqbool Baqar took oath in a ceremony held at the Governor’s House. The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Governor’s House which was also attended by the outgoing chief minister Murad Ali Shah. Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori administered oath to the caretaker CM Justice Retd Maqbool Baqar.