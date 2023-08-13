Sindh caretaker CM: Murad, Opposition leader’s meeting ends inconclusively

KARACHI: A meeting between outgoing Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Opposition leader Rana Ansar to deliberate on appointment of caretaker CM ended inconclusively on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to details, the last round of consultations between Murad Ali Shah and Leader of the Opposition Rana Ansar to select a caretaker chief minister will be held tomorrow (Monday).

During the meeting, sources told ARY News that Murad Ali Shah and Rana Ansar tabled their nominations for Sindh caretaker CM and agreed on consulting with their respective leaderships – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), respectively.

Talking to journalists, the opposition leader said that dozens of names were tabled for caretaker chief minister’s slot during the meeting. “It will take time to deliberate on too many names,” he said.

“My leadership [MQM-P] will consult on the names of caretaker chief minister tabled by Murad Ali Shah,” Ansar said, adding that the matter will be forwarded to parliamentary committee it they failed to agree on a name.

Read More: Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar among candidates for Sindh caretaker CM

As per the Constitution, the outgoing chief minister and the opposition leader have to suggest three names each for the caretaker CM.

If they fail to reach a decision, the speaker will form a committee comprising six members of the outgoing assembly with equal representation from the treasury and the opposition.

The CM and opposition leader will forward two nominees each to the body, which will have three days to evolve consensus on one name.

If the deadlock persists, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will announce the name of caretaker prime minister in next two days.

It is pertinent to mention here that Governor Kamran Tessori dissolved the Sindh Assembly at the advice of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday (August 11).

The provincial cabinet has also dissolved after the dissolution of the assembly, whereas, the law department issued a notification regarding the development.

Murad Ali Shah will continue performing duties as the chief minister till the appointment of the caretaker CM.