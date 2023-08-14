Sindh Caretaker Setup: CM Shah, Opposition Leader meet again today

KARACHI: Mubeen Jumani, an industrialist, being dubbed as top favourite in the treasury and the opposition’s effort to nominate caretaker chief minister of Sindh, citing sources ARY News reported.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and opposition leader Rana Ansar will meet shortly today to discuss and decide the name of caretaker chief minister of Sindh.

According to sources, Mubeen Jumani has got support from all concerned quarters.

Retired Justice Maqbool Baqir’s name has also been under consideration to lead Sindh’s caretaker setup.

Moreover, Younus Dhaga, Shoaib Siddiqui and other names have also been under consideration.

A meeting between Murad Ali Shah and Rana Ansar to deliberate on nomination of caretaker CM ended inconclusively on Sunday.

Today is the last round of consultations between Shah and Rana Ansar to select the caretaker chief minister.

Sources said yesterday that Murad Ali Shah and Rana Ansar tabled their nominations for Sindh caretaker CM and agreed on consulting with their party leaderships.

Talking on the caretaker setup in Sindh, Murad Ali Shah today said that the two sides have discussed several names and one of them will become the caretaker chief minister of Sindh. “Hopefully, we will reach to consensus in the time till 12 tonight,” he said.

“In previous two periods, we had reach to decision on the final day of consultations,” he said. “If failed to reach agreement, me and the opposition leader will suggest two names to the parliamentary committee,” he added.