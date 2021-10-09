Sindh to celebrate Centenary of Mohenjo-daro discovery in Year 2022

LARKANA: Sindh to celebrate the centenary of the Indus Civilization with the discovery of Mohenjo-daro in 1922 in the last century.

A meeting with Sindh’s Minister of Culture Sardar Ali Shah in chair held here to chalk out the centennial celebrations of excavation of Mohenjo-daro in year 1922.

Director of the UNESCO and archaeologists from various parts of the world will attend the celebrations to mark the centenary of the discovery of the Harappan civilization at Mohenjo-daro.

Sindh’s Culture Department will publish two books on Mohenjo-daro, while an animated film will also be released in centennial celebrations, the meeting decided.

Centennial celebrations of Mohenjo-daro will also be held in Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar and Islamabad.

The concluding ceremony of the centenary will be organized in year 2022 in Paris, according to a meeting in the decision.

Sir John Hubert Marshall, the Director-General of the Archaeological Survey of India, had oversaw the excavations of Mohenjo-daro and Harappa, two of the main cities that comprise the Indus Valley Civilization.

The family members of Sir John Marshall will be invited in the centenary programme in Paris and a letter to this respect will be sent to the British High Commission, the meeting decided.

It is to be mentioned here that the discovery of Mohenjo-daro was one of the most important and characteristic findings in the world at that time.

