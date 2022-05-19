Sindh changes intermediate exam timings

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Thursday announced changing timings for HSC Part I and II examinations in light of the prevailing heatwave, ARY News reported.

A notification was also issued by the Universities and Boards Department in this regard.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the Inter-Provincial Educational Education Ministers held a day earlier, with Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain in the chair.

ISLAMABAD ANNOUNCES EARLY SUMMER VACATIONS FOR SCHOOLS

The committee approved the following timings for Sindh:

Board of Intermediate Education, Karachi: 9am to 12pm

BISE Hyderabad : 8:30am to 11:30am

BISE Mirpurkhas : 8:30am to 11:30am

BISE Shaheed Benazirabad : 8:30am to 11:30am

BISE Larkana : 8:30am to 11:30am

BISE Sukkur : 8:30am to 11:30am

Earlier, the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) changed matriculation exams timings from 09-12 to 08-11 am.

Federal Board in that regard has issued directions to affiliated educational institutions, teachers, and students.

