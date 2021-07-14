Sindh notifies closure of schools amid fourth Covid-19 wave

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Wednesday announced the closure of schools from classes I to VIII from June 17 in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the province, ARY News reported.

A notification was also issued by Sindh Home Department.

“Schools for classes 1 to VIII shall be closed from June 17. The teaching and non-teaching staff shall, however, be present in the respective schools,” the notification stated.

As per the new order, examinations for classes IX to XII will be conducted as per the schedule already issued by Education Boards.

Furthermore, the provincial government also closed indoor dine-in, parks, and other amusement places across the province. The indoor dine-in will remain closed from tomorrow (Thursday).

The parks, water parks, Sea View, Hawkes Bay beach, and other amusement places will also remain shut from Friday onwards. Cinemas, indoor gyms, and indoor sports events are also barred from operating in the province after the new restrictions imposed by the government.

The new restrictions will remain in place till July 31.

The decision to impose new restrictions was taken by the provincial COVID task force meeting headed by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah today.

The provincial task force meeting today expressed its concern over a surge in COVID cases in the province, especially in Karachi.