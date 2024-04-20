Sindh CM adviser resigns over katcha area controversy

JACOBABAD: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Adviser on Forest and Wildlife Babal Khan Bhayo stepped down from the post for a ‘transparent inquiry’ into the case pertaining to the smuggling of heavy weapons to Katcha area (riverine area) dacoits, ARY News reported.

As per the details, Sindh police foiled an attempt to smuggle arms to Katcha area dacoits and arrested seven individuals including three policemen allegedly involved in the offense in Shikarpur on Friday.

A police spokesperson said that thousands of bullets and two Kalashnikovs were recovered from the possession of the arrested individuals during the operation.

The spokesperson asserted that the consignment of arms was being smuggled from Balochistan to Shikarpur in the police mobile which was assigned on the security of the CM Adviser.

The police sources said that the smuggled weapons were to be delivered to the Katcha area (riverine area) dacoits.

In a recent development, Sindh CM’s Adviser Babal Khan Bhayo announced to resign from the post so that a transparent inquiry could be held.

In a statement issued here, Babal Khan Bhayo asked the Sindh government to conduct an impartial investigation and make its report public.

Meanwhile, Jacobabad’s Moladad police with Inspector Ishtiaq Ahmed as complainant, has registered case against four arms smugglers, one ASI and two other policemen under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Those nominated in the case included smuggling suspects Ikhtiar Ahmed Lashari, Nabeel Ahmed Bhayo, Taufiq Ahmed Gujjar and Zakir Hussain Bhayo.

Police ASI Imtiaz Ahmed Bhayo and constables Sanaullah Manganhar and Baqaullah Unnar have been nominated in the case to provide escort to the smugglers’ vehicle.

According to preliminary investigation, police mobile and officials belong to Shikarpur district. “Two rifles, 20 various types of magazines and 2350 rounds were recovered from the double cabin vehicle,” the FIR read.