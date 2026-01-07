Sindh CM announces 84.796 bln development plan for Karachi

KARACHI: Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said, he wants to launch a comprehensive development plan for Karachi with 84.796 billion, package.

Talking to a delegation of the Frontier Work Organization (FWO) Murad Ali Shah said that an additional Rs 262- billions amount has also been approved for the city.

“I want to launch the development plan in partnership with the FWO,” chief minister said.

He emphasized for the best designing and architecture of all mega and key projects of Karachi. “The city’s development should not be below to the world’s best cities,” CM stressed.

Murad Ali Shah said that the key projects included construction of road from M-9 Jinnah Avenue to Shara-e-Faisal. “This road connects Super Highway and the key highways of the city”.

He said a flyover will be built from Airport towards the Star Gate. “This flyover will provide access from the airport to Shara-e-Faisal”.

“Hawkes Bay road will be constructed from the Y-junction to Machhli Chowk, a road will also be built from Masroor Base to Truck Stand,” CM Shah said.

He said there are also other projects for commercial and heavy traffic. “Sohrab Goth has been the gateway of the city, a flyover project has been planned for it”. Sohrab Goth area remains under intense pressure of traffic, the flyover will address this traffic issue, he said.

“There are seven projects for which 84.7 billion, package being earmarked”.

He said in various parts of Karachi 443 internal roads will be built apart of nine projects for traffic management.

Chief minister said that 26 KMC roads will also be constructed while renovation works of parks, roads and flyovers have also been underway.

“It has been decided that the FWO engineers and local government officials will promptly initiate the designing work. All design and utility transfer issues should be settled by February, and development works to be launched by March 26,” Sindh CM directed.